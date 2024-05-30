The St.Louis City Charter Commission is proposing changes to the City Charter. Last year City voters voted to establish the Commission, which is charged with making recommendations for changes to the City Charter after holding regular public meetings and receiving input from the public. Any of these proposed changes in the Charter would become effective only if approved by 60% of participating voters. This week the Commission has advanced a number of proposals…those include eliminating the office of Comptroller as an elected office and reassigning the duties to a newly created finance Department…abolishing the Board of Estimate and Apportionment…changing the method of selecting a Board of Alderman President …giving the Board authority to increase budgetary amounts, and creating an office of Public Advocate that would respond to complaints about city services. Again, to take effect, all these proposals would have to be approved by voters. Steve Potter, KTRS News.