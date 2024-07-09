The St.Louis Charter Commission has announced its final recommendations for amending the City’s governing document. Board of Alderman President Megan Green announced on Tuesday that commission members have approved proposals that would establish an Office of Public Advocate, change the timing of general municipal elections, give the Board of Aldermen more authority in the budget process, merge some city departments to form a Dept. Of Transportation, and modernize other language in the charter. These new proposals now head to the Board of Aldermen where committee members will finalize the proposals ahead of the November ballot. Green says there will be additional opportunities for the public to participate in this process to revise the city charter,the Board resumes it’s regularly scheduled meetings in September. Steve Potter, KTRS News.