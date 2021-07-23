(AP) — St. Louis city and county officials say they’ll require masks in some places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant. Officials said in a news release on Friday that masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older — even for those who are fully vaccinated. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings. The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas see a big uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. Kansas City-area medical leaders may also call for a mask mandate.