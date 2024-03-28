As the St.Louis Cardinals begin the 2024 season, a just released analysis projects a significant economic impact for the Metro area. Greater STL Inc and Explore St.Louis are estimating that the Cardinals will generate more than $310 million in economic impact for the St.Louis area this season. $141 million in direct impact and almost $170 million in indirect impact. The team projects an attendance of 3 million fans, with 35% being out of town visitors who also spend money at restaurants lodging, and shopping. Brian Hall of Explore St.Louis says Cardinals baseball not only helps support the jobs of almost 90,000 St.Louisans employed in the hospitality industry, but also provides a source of pride for the community to rally around. You can check out the Cardinals season schedule online at cardinals.com/schedule. Steve Potter, KTRS News.