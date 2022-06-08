ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has resigned his post five days after federal charges were announced against him and two others for allegedly accepting bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Reed announced his resignation Tuesday, saying in a statement that he could not serve constituents and juggle “my current legal challenges.” Board vice president Joe Vollmer says he will assume the role acting board president. Last week, federal prosecutors revealed that Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were indicted on May 25. All three have pleaded not guilty.