St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis is one step closer to having a Major League Soccer Stadium.

On Friday, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen gave final approval on two bills critical to constructing a new stadium in downtown St. Louis. President of Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed calls this a victory for the city.

Board Bills 215 and 216 passed by vote of a 22-1. The measures authorize the Master Redevelopment Agreement for the soccer stadium project which will include a 22,500-seat soccer stadium, practice fields, a newly-renovated Aloe Plaza West, and other street and sidewalk improvements.

The bills now head to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s desk for final approval.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. It’s anticipated to be completed in 2022.