ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues will require fans ages 12 and older to show proof that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a recent negative test for the virus. The Blues said Friday the policy will be in place as of Oct. 15 for anyone entering the Enterprise Center. The policy will also apply to fans and guests at other events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. Those 11 and under will be required to wear masks at all times inside the venue. The team said artists performing at the venues might add additional requirements. The Blues said the requirements will be periodically reviewed if circumstances change.