The popular four-day St.Louis Auto Show opens next week. Billed as the city’s largest automobile event, it has a long history. This year the Auto Show at America’s Center and The Dome will feature over 25 manufacturers with more than 500 new vehicles on display. But according to Wikipedia it had more modest beginnings. The 1st show was held outdoors in 1907 at Forest Park Highlands, and the 1st indoor show was in 1917 at the Willys-Overland building on Locust Street and it was big news in 1990 when crowds admired the 12-cylinder Cadillac Solitaire and the Plymouth Slingshot. But this years highlights include ways that you can compare all-electric cars to gas vehicles, with hands-on charging demonstrations and charging options. You’ll learn about new safety technology and get to see, up-close, some of the world’s most expensive cars, pick-up trucks, and SUV’s. The St.Louis Auto Show runs next Thursday thru Sunday… children 12 and under are admitted free and there are discounts for seniors, military members, and 1st responders. You can find more information at the 2025 St.Louis Auto Show website. Steve Potter, KTRS News.