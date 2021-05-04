ST. LOUIS (AP) — The owner of a suburban St. Louis startup has announced a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Spencer Toder is the fifth Democrat to announce a Senate run since incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not seek reelection. He announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter. Two Republicans — former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt — also have entered the race. Toder works in real estate and also is CEO of Atrial Innovations, a medical device company. He said on Twitter that Missourians “deserve a representative who actually listens & has our best interests at heart, regardless of wealth, race or politics.”