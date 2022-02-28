ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in and around St. Louis were kept busy over the weekend with a spate of gun violence that saw at least seven people killed and several more injured. The deaths included a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot Saturday inside a Jennings business and a man who died in a Saturday morning shootout with another man in a Spanish Lake parking lot. On Friday in St. Louis, a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Kingsway West neighborhood, and a man was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Later Friday night, police in Berkeley found two men in a vehicle, each with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one died.