MoDot is asking St.Louis area motorists to be on the look-out for a major Safety Improvement Project that begins this week. Crews have begun the first phase of construction for what’s called the Safety Improvements Design-Build project. It’s begining with the installation over the next two weeks of reflective signpost strips that warn motorists of approaching curves at various locations in the city of STL and in St.Louis and Jefferson Counties. After that in mid-April, work begins to improve the visibility of traffic signals both durring the day and at night. In all,more than 30 different types of safety improvements will be implimented at 235 locations. Project Director Stacey Smith says there were 5,321 crashes that resulted in fatal or serious injuries in this area during the five years they studied the project and is asking the public to slow down in work zones as the safety project begins this week. More than half of the construction work is to be completed by the end of the year. Steve Potter, KTRS News.