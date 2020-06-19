St. Louis (KTRS) There are Juneteenth observances planned around the St. Louis area today, including a March for Justice beginning at 1 p.m. at the Old Courthouse downtown, organized by Action St. Louis, to mark the end of slavery in the United States. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has proclaimed today “Juneteenth Day” in the city. St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed will introduce a resolution today to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday next year. In St. Louis County employees get the day off with pay today for the first time.