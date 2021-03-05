A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with their baby, who was later found safe. The man believed responsible for the crime, Bobby McCulley III, fatally shot himself hours later Friday as officers closed in on him. The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County. Officers discovered the bodies of Roseann McCulley, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks inside a home. A 1-year-old girl was missing and believed taken by her McCulley, her father. The baby was later found apparently unharmed. McCulley died in the city of St. Louis.