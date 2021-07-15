O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Political leaders in St. Louis and St. Louis County have stepped up their efforts to get people vaccinated amid growing concern that the delta variant of COVID-19 ravaging some rural areas of Missouri is making its way to the state’s most populated region. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday announced the “Sleeves Up STL” initiative, which seeks to enlist beauty salons and barbershops in the northern part of the county to encourage customers to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday endorsed a plan to offer gift cards as an enticement to get vaccinated. The delta variant has caused a spike in cases and hospitalizations in parts of Missouri.