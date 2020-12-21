ST. LOUIS (AP) — A top St. Louis area health official is warning that doctors and nurses are becoming exhausted as the virus surges and that the tempo gives them “little room to maneuver.” Dr. Alex Garza, who leads a pandemic task force of 22 hospitals, said an average of more than 100 COVID-19 patients have been admitted every day to those hospitals for over a month. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the hospitals’ intensive care and medical units are about 85% full on average. More than 20 COVID-19 patients are dying every day.