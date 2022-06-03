ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two current and one former St. Louis aldermen are facing charges accusing them of taking bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain. The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis announced Thursday that Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted on May 25. The main indictments allege Collins-Muhammad, Reed and Boyd helped a small-business owner receive tax abatements and other financial breaks in exchange for bribes. All three men pleaded not guilty during court appearances Thursday.