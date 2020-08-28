St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz pleads guilty and is sentenced for using campaign funds illegally. The 66-year old was first elected to serve the 12th ward in 2011. He was sentenced to 18 months after entering the plea to one count of mail fraud related to his illegal use of campaign funds for his personal use and expenses. According to the Indictment and Plea Agreement, from June, 2015 through February, 2019, Arnowitz used donated campaign funds for personal expenses, unrelated to any legitimate campaign or reelection purpose. Arnowitz was also ordered to make restitution to the victims in the amount of $21,200-dollars.