Police say a St. Charles County police officer fatally shot a suspect who pointed a gun at him early Thursday. The shooting happened around 2 a.m.after officers made a traffic stop in Wentzville. Police say 22 year old Johan Quintero of Greenville South Carolina emerged from the stopped car holding a gun and pointed it at an officer, who then fired his service weapon. Police say officers rendered medical aid n until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.