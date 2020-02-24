(KTRS) An endangered Silver advisory has been issued by the St. Ann Police Department for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4 am Monday morning. John M. Nolan is a white male, age 65. He is 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt, gray sweater, gray dress shorts, 1 black shoe and 1 tan shoe. Mr. Nolan has Alzheimer’s. According to police, he left his home at 3723 St. Monica on foot and has not been seen since. Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.