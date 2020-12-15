O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The city of Springfield is extending its mask requirement until April 9, citing the fast-rising number of hospitalizations and deaths in Missouri’s third-largest city, and leaders are warning that violators will face punishment. Mayor Ken McClure said at a news conference Tuesday that the decision comes amid the “darkest days when it comes to virus exposure, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths.” The decision comes amid worries that that number of people requiring hospitalizations will only get worse as people gather for the holidays. Statistics released Tuesday by the state showed in-patient bed capacity across Missouri is at 24%.