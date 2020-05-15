O’Fallon, MO (AP) — Large events are slowly starting up again in Missouri, even as some experts worry that it’s too soon. The state is more willing than most to permit sports, concerts and shows following the economic shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. A youth baseball tournament near St. Louis last weekend generated national attention. Musical shows that help draw tourists to Branson are beginning to reopen. Concerts are allowed, but so far, they remain on hold. Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” plan allowed nonessential businesses to reopen May 4, with some restrictions.