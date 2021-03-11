The Spirit of St. Louis will fly higher than ever once Spirit Airlines arrives in the Gateway to the West. Today, the carrier announced plans to add St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to its route map with nonstop daily service to five cities in the Spirit of Lindberg’s historic nonstop flight. The airline plans to start flying on Thursday, May 27, with flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Pensacola (PNS).

“Growing our airline partnerships and offering more destinations is a key part of STL’s strategic plan and we could not be more proud to bring Spirit Airlines to our city,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “We look forward to these added flights and the opportunity they bring to our region.”

STL is the seventh new city added to Spirit’s network in the past year. The airline says it continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases. Last month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit’s Fit Fleet™. This makes its fleet among the youngest in the industry.

“Spirit Airlines comes to The Gateway to the West in a big way with non-stop service to five popular destinations,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. “Our new STL Guests will love Spirit’s combination of friendly, reliable service and low fares, making it easy for them to plan a vacation or quick getaway.”

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando are three of Spirit’s biggest cities. Fort Lauderdale is also Spirit’s largest gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.