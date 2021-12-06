ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal officials say Spire’s natural gas pipeline in the St. Louis area may continue operating for the time being. Leaders of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday said the Spire STL Pipeline could operate until a long-term decision is made about its future. Spire officials had warned earlier that thousands of people could have natural gas service interrupted if the 65-mile line was shut down. In June, a federal appeals court panel ruled the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn’t adequately demonstrate the need for the 65-mile pipeline, which runs through parts of Illinois and Missouri.