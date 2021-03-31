Missouri customers who are struggling can still apply for help through May 30.

ST. LOUIS (March 31, 2021) — Spire is extending the deadline for its energy assistance program that is available to Missouri customers who are experiencing financial hardship and have past-due balances because of the pandemic. The program was originally scheduled to end on March 31.

Through May 30 or until funds are exhausted, the natural gas provider is offering up to $400 in assistance for Missouri residential customers who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss and have an outstanding past-due balance on their Spire account.

When qualified, active Missouri residential customers are enrolled in the program, they automatically receive a $100 credit toward their past-due balance. Over the duration of the program, customers can receive up to an additional $300 matched, dollar-for-dollar, when they make payments to reduce their past-due balance. There is no income cap for the program.

In addition to extending the application deadline, Spire has streamlined the process for customers to apply. Effective March 31, 2021, customers can complete an application and verify that they’ve sustained a loss of income or job any time after March 1, 2020, as a direct result of the pandemic.

“Many people are still navigating challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “So, we will continue to find effective ways to support our customers and communities. By extending the deadline for energy assistance, we hope more people are able to get the help they need.”