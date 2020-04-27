Minneapolis, MN (AP) — Streets in Spain echoed again with joyful cries as the country let children go outside for the first time in six weeks. European nations are methodically working to ease their lockdowns, while American governors are moving at differing speeds, some more aggressive, others more cautious. In Italy, the premier laid out a long-awaited timetable for getting back to normal, announcing that factories, construction sites and wholesale supply businesses can resume activity as soon as they put safety measures in place. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going back to work Monday at 10 Downing St. after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.