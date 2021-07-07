JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials say 17 more people in southwest Missouri died from COVID-19 in a two-week period ending Sunday as the coronavirus surges in the region. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported Tuesday that the deaths were recorded in the two-week reporting period from June 21 to July 4. The Kansas City Star reports that the dead ranged in age from 40s to 90s. Officials say none of those who died were fully vaccinated. The department’s acting Director of Health Katie Towns says the latest surge is being driven by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Towns is urging residents to get vaccinated.