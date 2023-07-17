DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is adding a former Republican senator to its board of directors. Southwest said Monday that Roy Blunt, who represented Missouri in the Senate and before that the U.S. House of Representatives, joined the airline’s board on Sunday. That gives Southwest 15 directors. Blunt served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January, after 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Since leaving Congress, he has been working for a lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.