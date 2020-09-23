O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County is relaxing some restrictions on youth sports as coronavirus positivity rates have decreased among children in the region. The regulations announced Wednesday by County Executive Sam Page fall short of allowing high-contact high school sports such as football and ice hockey to resume. But Page says if the trend continues to improve, there may be a “path forward” to allow play to begin later this fall. Page’s limits have drawn criticism from some parents. A few school districts have moved games elsewhere to skirt the regulations. St. Louis County has seen far more coronavirus cases and deaths than anywhere else in the state.