ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — With the start of the new school year fast approaching, some parents in two suburban St. Louis districts are questioning why most students will not be required to wear face coverings, decisions that conflict with federal and local health guidelines. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some parents in St. Charles and Jefferson counties are urging school leaders to reconsider decisions to allow students to attend classes without masks. Parents who oppose the mandates say masking is a medical decision that should be left up to families. But pro-mask parents say children younger than 12, who are not eligible for vaccines, are particularly vulnerable.