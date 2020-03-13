ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is planning to declare a state of emergency in response to the new coronavirus. Parson plans a 5 p.m. Friday press conference to make the announcement. Meanwhile, St. Louis County is banning events with more than 250 people, and some schools closed early for spring break after Missouri recorded its second case of the novel coronavirus. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who also is a physician, said while announcing the ban on group gatherings that “prevention is how we fight this epidemic.”