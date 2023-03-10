Soccer has always been a feature of the St. Louis sports landscape. With the addition of a grand new soccer team and even grander soccer stadium in our downtown, the topic and excitement for soccer has multiplied exponentially.

KTRS has always had built-in zeal for soccer and has constructed a rich treasure trove of the hottest informational soccer-based content that continues to serve as a beacon for soccer content. All of the current programming is listed below but we’ve actually got a question for you:

Are YOU ready to help us build the best source for soccer-based content in the St. Louis area?

Be sure to connect with us to share your knowledge, details and zeal when it comes to the soccer experience in the St. Louis area!

Ongoing Station Soccer Content on The Big 550: KTRS:



Flyover Footy

Saturday – 6p Just Before the Match!

Join hosts Matt Baker, Phil Grooms and Santiago Beltrán as they share their insight before the day’s game to dig into the nuts and bolts of the club. Included in their focus are details about the starting 11, and an emphasis on the matchups that everyone will have their eye on for 90 minutes on Saturday. Their passion for St. Louis and for this beautiful game come together on a show for both the die-hard veteran fans as well as the newbies. >> Visit Flyover Footy Now!



Indirect with US International Tim Ream & Steve Schlanger

Thursdays – 7p

Join US International Tim Ream & award-winning NBC Sports Broadcaster Steve Schlanger as they dig deep into the most-interesting issues in and around the world of soccer. This program features countless interviews from a variety of guests in and around professional soccer, as well as ongoing interviews from the US Men’s National Soccer Team. It’s an outstanding program that features insights rarely heard elsewhere from the perspective of an active soccer player and a talented sports broadcaster and content creator. >> Visit Indirect Now!



St. Louis Soccer Weekly:

Fridays – 6p

St. Louis soccer Weekly is the longest running soccer show in St. Louis and covers exclusively local St. Louis soccer content. KTRS Sports Director Brendan Wiese & Mark Moser run the gamut of soccer topics from all age groups and walks of life from all areas of St. Louis. Regular guests include Tom Timmerman from The St. Louis Post Dispatch and a growling listing of characters that deliver specific opposting views from other MLS teams. A recurring regular segment, “Getting to Know” features a spotlight on players from the local St. Louis City sc vein and more. >> Visit St. Louis Soccer Weekly Now!



Soccer in the Lou:

Tuesday – 7p

Join KTRS Sports Director Brendan Wiese and Flyover Footy host Matt Baker in a series of enaging roundtable discussions. This show allows us to look back at the previous game, while starting the process of previewing the upcoming match. This progarm also features a chance to chat with fellow broadcasters with more engaging insight about soccer in the St. Louis area. >> Visit Soccer In the Lou Now!



Soccer Wrap-Up on Sports sunday

Sunday – 11a

KTRS breaks down the game just for you – (almost) right after the game! KTRS Sports Director Brendan Wiese will be collecting soccer-based thought during the year with the assistance of Matt Baker, Bill McDermott, Tom Timmermann, Mark Moser and other amazing soccer talents to give instant analysis. It’s the content that everyone in St. Louis that’s a soccer fan is looking for! >> Visit Soccer Wrap-Up on Sports Sunday Now!

The St. Louis CITY SC Schedule – https://ktrs.com/soccerschedule

It’s never been more important to find the most-recent, up-to-date information on when CITY SC games are happening! Have you linked over to the CITY SC Official Schedule? It’s your one-stop-shop for information to begin connecting with the newest in soccer-based action in our area! Check it out!

Clubs, Organizations and More Fostering the Value of Soccer:

There’s never been a better time to connect to local soccer clubs, organizations and more! KTRS is proud to feature a series of connections that will get you started both in your area but also – in the general St. Louis community! Look at the listing to the right, and click on any of the logos and information presented. We’ve begun connecting with all of them to help build even more great connective tissue to their contact information, incredibly informative interviews and more.

Are YOU a member of an organization that would like to be listed here inside the KTRS Soccer Club & Organizational Listing?

Use the contact form that we’ve included below and help us build the best-ever soccer content for the St. Louis area.

We look forward to connecting with you as this new era of organized soccer fandom and content generation begins!

The Scott Gallagher Soccer Club traces its roots back to 1976, when St. Louisan Jim Scott – the owner of a sheet-metal company called Scott-Gallagher, Inc. – began lending sponsorship assistance to a small soccer club from north St. Louis County called Ruiz S.C. One year later, Mr. Scott assumed the sponsor role of the club, and after a two-year transition period, the club officially began playing as Scott Gallagher Soccer Club in 1979.

>> Visit The Scott Galagher Soccer Club on the Web…

>> Visit Lou Fusz Soccer on the Web!

