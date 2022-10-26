ST. LOUIS (October 25, 2022) – St. Louis CITY SC’s iconic stadium that is nearing completion in downtown St. Louis will be going by a new name moving forward, CITYPARK. The home for CITY SC’s historic inaugural Major League Soccer season, CITYPARK will be a gathering place to celebrate the best of St. Louis.

“After discussions with Centene, we have agreed to reshape the current partnership with them and the focus moving forward will be on developing community health and wellness programming throughout the region,” said Carolyn Kindle, St. Louis CITY SC’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

As the team looks to fuel St. Louis’ continued growth and renaissance, CITYPARK will reflect many of St. Louis’ most amazing attributes, including its diverse neighborhoods, growing culinary scene, innovative technology, inviting landscape and renewed spirit.

“My family and I are committed to investing in the growth of the city we love and believe CITY SC’s new state-of-the-art soccer stadium plays an important role in continuing to build the positive momentum happening throughout the St. Louis region,” continued Kindle.

CITYPARK, and its surrounding stadium district, is the largest urban professional sports campus in the U.S. and the only one with a stadium, team headquarters, and practice facility all within the same footprint. The 30+ acre urban campus in downtown west will help unite the region around its love of sports and serve as the heartbeat of St. Louis by creating a 24/7/365 fan experience.

“We know sports bring people and communities together,” said Kindle. “In addition to being our home for CITY SC soccer matches, CITYPARK also will host a variety of community events to ensure our downtown continues as an exciting, vibrant and growing destination for years to come.”

CITYPARK features an open and welcoming architectural design and includes a variety of amenities for everyone to enjoy: public art installations, pet-friendly spaces, bike and pedestrian pathways, greenspace and pop-up shops and restaurants.

According to Dennis Moore, St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Revenue Officer, interest in partnering with CITY SC has never been stronger.

“We continue to be impressed with the overwhelming support from both our fans and the business community. In addition to the incredible sponsors we have already announced, we continue to have conversations with a number of organizations who share our vision to further St. Louis’ growth,” said Moore. “We now look forward to being able to include stadium naming rights in those conversations.”

While Centene will no longer be CITY SC’s stadium naming rights sponsor, the two organizations will work together on community health and wellness initiatives promoting youth soccer and fitness. Initial programming includes collaborating on two initiatives: CITY SC’s CITY Futures Program, which brings the game of soccer to a diverse group of youth across the Bi-State area; and a new effort to promote teamwork, fitness and competition between high school-age athletes in our community.

“We’ve always been about more than soccer and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come over the last two years,” said Kindle. “Our vision of building something to showcase what a world-class city like St. Louis has to offer is about to be unveiled to the world. I truly believe CITYPARK is something everyone in St. Louis will want to be a part of once we open our doors.”