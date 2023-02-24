LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy rain and snow are pounding California and other parts of the West in the latest winter storm to hit the United States. Meanwhile, Michigan is shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. The weather has closed major roads around the country, caused traffic pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for California’s Sierra Nevada and Southern California’s mountains. As much as 5 feet of snow could fall there. Interstate 5 is closed in parts of California. And Portland, Oregon, is digging out from near-record snowfall that brought the city to a standstill.