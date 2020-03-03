(KTRS) Illinois State Police are alerting motorists of a plane crash just before 9 am on I-55 at milepost 126 in Logan County. The small plane became fully engulfed on impact in the middle of the interstate. I-55 southbound traffic is being diverted at milepost 126 into Lincoln, IL by IDOT. I-55 southbound is expected to remain closed for at least 4-5 hours multiple agencies on the scene to assist. Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and is responding. The plane was believed to be carrying multiple occupants – their conditions are not known at this time.