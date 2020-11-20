ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University will host the Billiken Classic next week at Chaifetz Arena. The MTE (multi-team event) will also include LSU, SIUE and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

Below is the schedule of games:

Billiken Classic

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Saint Louis vs. SIUE



Thursday, Nov. 26

SIUE vs. LSU





Saturday, Nov. 28

Saint Louis vs. LSU

SIUE vs. University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis





The games will be held without fans at Chaifetz Arena. Game times, media coverage and credential information will be announced in the coming days.