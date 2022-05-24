Saint Louis University will officially break ground on the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center on Tuesday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. at the construction site on the northwest side of Chaifetz Arena.



A filming location with a mult box nearby will be available for media. Following the ceremony and the groundbreaking, members of the SLU Athletic Department and key donors of the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center will be available for one-on-one interviews upon request.

Please see the attached photo for parking instructions. Please park in the Fred Weber VIP lot in the area surrounded by the light blue square.



The O’Loughlin Family Champions Center is a 25,000-square-foot, best-in-class facility that will make a positive impact on all 400+ Billiken student-athletes. It will deliver programming related to academic advising, spiritual development, sports performance, nutrition, wellness, and sports psychology. The O’Loughlin Family Champions Center will feature cutting-edge technology throughout the building to help deliver on the department’s strategic objectives, which are to educate, compete, and build community.