Three Billikens scored in double figures, led by another double-double by Yuri Collins, as Saint Louis posted a 78-55 victory over St. Bonaventure Saturday in Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball action at Chaifetz Arena.

The win improves the Bills’ record to 10-6 overall and 2-1 in A-10 play. The Bonnies suffered their first A-10 defeat and fall to 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Collins scored 11 points, dished out 14 assists, and corralled five rebounds, but it was his play on the defensive end that sparked the Billikens. He held SBU leading scorer Daryl Banks III to just one point on 0-for-5 shooting.

Gibson Jimerson scored a team-best 13 points. Jake Forrester added 11 for the Billikens, the fourth straight game he scored in double figures.

Sincere Parker drained three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, while Terrence Hargrove Jr. added nine as well. Francis Okoro and Javon Pickett posted a team-high seven rebound apiece. Larry Hughes Jr. connected on a pair of 3-pointer in the second half for six points.

The Billikens snagged a lead midway through the first half that they did not relinquish. A 16-0 run helped SLU take a 16-point lead into halftime.

The Bonnies briefly pulled to within nine of the lead early in the second half, but Jimerson answered with a trey and the Billikens coasted to the 23-point victory.