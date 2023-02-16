ST. LOUIS – Gibson Jimerson matched his season-high with 24 points to lead Saint Louis to a 78-65 win over Davidson in Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball action Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis (17-9, 9-4 A-10) keeps pace in the A-10 race and is now in a three-way tie for second. Davidson falls to 11-14 overall and 4-9 in league play.

Jimerson was 6-of-11 from 3-point range and 9-of-20 from the field to help account for his 24 points.

Javon Pickett turned in 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Sincere Parker was 6-of-6 from the line en route to 13 points.

Yuri Collins scored 11 points and dished out 11 assists for his seventh double-double of the year. Jake Forrester brought down a season-high and game-leading 11 rebounds.

The Bills outrebounded the Wildcats 37-33. SLU also benefited from a 15-of-17 performance from the charity stripe.

Both teams overcame cold shooting in the first half, and it was the Billikens who had a late charge with an 11-0 run in the closing minutes of the first frame to take a 39-30 lead into the break. Jimerson nailed four first-half treys and Forrester matched his season-high in rebounds with 10 in the first 20 minutes.

Davidson scored the first eight points of the second half to get back into it. After SLU went up 11 midway through the second half, the resilient Wildcats again clawed themselves back and trailed by just two with 6:45 remaining.