CHAMPIONS! Billikens Top Duquesne to Win A-10 Title

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

MEDIA ADVISORY: The media is welcome for the Billikens’ NCAA Selection Show Watch Party, scheduled for tomorrow at noon at Lorenzini’s inside Chaifetz Arena. Head coach Kevin Kalish and players will be available for interviews following the announcement.

ST. LOUIS – Top-seededSaint Louis scored twice in the first half to rally for a 2-1 victory over No. 6-seed Duquesne Sunday at Hermann Stadium in the Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Soccer Championship final.

The Billikens now head into the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship with a 14-0-4 record. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for tomorrow at noon on NCAA.com.

It is the third A-10 tournament crown for the Billikens and their first since 2012. SLU will return to the NCAA Tournament for the 49th time in program history and the first time since 2014.

SLU’s unbeaten streak now stands at 18 games, the longest in program history in a single season, topping the 1971 squad’s 17-game unbeaten streak. Also, with Vermont beating New Hampshire today, the Billikens are the lone undefeated team remaining in the NCAA.

Simon Becher and Christian Buendia scored Sunday for the Billikens, who had to come from behind after yielding the opening goal.

In the 25th minute, Becher pounced on a rebound and put one past the Dukes’ keeper for his team-leading 12th tally of the season. Parker, who had the initial shot, earned his sixth assist.

Buendia scored the game winner in the 27th minute, his first goal of the year. Duquesne tried to clear a ball that was sent into the box, but it went right to Buendia who one-timed it just inside the right post to make it a 2-1 game.

Duquesne ended up playing two men down after two players were sent off in the 83rd minute following a skirmish. SLU outshot the Dukes 22-8 and had a 12-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Patrick Schulte recorded three saves and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the A-10 Championship. Joining Schulte on the All-Championship Team from SLU were Becher, John Klein, Mujeeb Murana and Chandler Vaughn.