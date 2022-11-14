ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern once again came up big in a penalty-kick shootout to help lift Saint Louis to a second consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference men’s soccer title on Sunday afternoon. The Billikens advanced in PKs over Loyola-Chicago after the game ended in a scoreless draw in regulation.

The Billikens (11-4-3) earn the A-10’s automatic bid into the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. The selection show is scheduled for noon (CT) tomorrow on NCAA.com.

Tofern was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Championship, and rightfully so. He registered six total saves out of nine chances over two PK shootouts in the semifinals (against Dayton) and in the final against Loyola Chicago.

Scoring for the Billikens in the shootout were Kevin Komodi, Alberto Suarez and Grady Easton.

Other Billikens earning a spot on the All-Tournament team with Tofern were CJ Coppola, John Klein, Suarez and Lane Warrington.

SLU captured its fourth A-10 tournament crown and its first back-to-back A-10 title. The Billikens will be making their 50th appearance in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship, the most all-time.