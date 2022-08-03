ST. LOUIS – Fresh off a 2021 season that saw Saint Louis men’s soccer post a 16-1-4 record, win the Atlantic 10 Conference and advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship, the Billikens enter the 2022 season ranked No. 10 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

The Billikens climbed as high as No. 8 in last year’s United Soccer Coaches poll. This season’s No. 10 preseason ranking is the Billikens’ best since they were ranked No. 4 in the 2004 preseason poll.

Among the 16 returners to this year’s team is first-team All-Conference selection John Klein, who led the nation last year with 15 assists. Christian Buendia, who was a first-team All-Conference selection in 2020, returns after starting every match last season