Diego Konincks scored in the 85th minute to propel Saint Louis to a thrilling 1-0 victory over La Salle in Atlantic 10 Conference men’s soccer action Saturday night at Robert R. Hermann Stadium.

SLU, which extended its unbeaten streak to seven, remains in first place in the league standings and moves to 6-3-2 overall and 4-0-1. La Salle falls to 4-5-3 and 1-2-2 in the league.

The Billikens were dominant in possession most of the match and finally broke through at the 84:56 mark. Christian Buendia lofted a ball into the box that Konincks headed straight down and over the goal line for the difference. It was Konincks’ third goal of the year.

The game-winning goal came after the first red card issued to La Salle. Another Explorer was issued a red later as La Salle finished the match down two men.

The Bills outshot La Salle 22-3 and had an 18-2 advantage in corner kicks. Jeremi Abonnel posted his third shutout of the season.

SLU returns to action on Tuesday night when it hosts Central Arkansas (2-6-2) at Hermann Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.