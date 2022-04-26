ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis men’s soccer has added a game against Lewis & Clark Community College to its spring exhibition schedule. The Billikens and Trailblazers will meet Thursday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Hermann Stadium.

The game takes the place of SLU’s originally scheduled spring finale against Northern Illinois, which was canceled due to the potential of inclement weather on Sunday.

The Billikens are 1-1-2 in the spring season so far. The Bills began the exhibition slate with a 3-1 victory against Ohio State in Indianapolis on March 5. St. Louis City 2 defeated SLU 3-2 at Hermann Stadium March 10. The Billikens then played to a scoreless draw at Tulsa on March 27. In its last match, Saint Louis drew Indiana 2-2 on April 2 at Soccer Park.