PHILADELPHIA – Saint Louis scored its most points ever in an Atlantic 10 Conference game in a 102-84 victory over La Salle Wednesday at Tom Gola Arena.

The Billikens improved to 9-14 overall and 2-8 in A-10 play. La Salle dipped to 11-12 and 2-8 in the league.

Sincere Parker led all scorers with a career-high 33 points. He shot 10-of-14 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 9-of-9 from the charity stripe. The 33 points were the most by a Billiken this season.

Bradley Ezewiro had 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. He also blocked two shots. Larry Hughes II had 13 points, while Kellen Thames chipped in 12.

The 102 points are the most by the Billikens in an A-10 game, bettering the 96 SLU scored against Davidson on Jan. 20, 2016. It was one shy of the all-time conference single-game scoring record for SLU of 103 vs. Wichita State on Feb. 18, 1956.

The Billikens led wire-to-wire. They shot 64.5 percent in the first half to set the tone and took a 51-39 lead into the break. SLU came out firing at the start of the second half and never looked back.

SLU stays in Philadelphia to take on Saint Joseph’s Saturday at Hagan Arena. Game time on USA Network is 11:30 a.m. (CST