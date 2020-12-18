ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis outscored North Carolina State 32-14 over the final 11 minutes and walked away with an 80-69 win over the Wolfpack Thursday night at Chaifetz Arena.



The victory lifted SLU to 6-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season and extended the Billikens’ winning streak to 11 dating to last season. NC State fell to 3-1.



Javonte Perkins tied for game-high scoring honors with 20 points, including 16 in a second half that saw Saint Louis shoot 59 percent (17-of-29) from the field. Perkins matched his season high of five rebounds.



Jordan Goodwin registered his 28th career double-double, and fifth in six games this season, with 16 points and a season- and game-high 15 rebounds. Goodwin added a season- and game-high five assists.



Yuri Collins scored a career-high 17 points and tied Goodwin for game-high honors with five assists. Gibson Jimerson connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while Hasahn French pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds as the Billikens out-rebounded the Wolfpack 53-26 overall and 15-6 on the offensive glass.



SLU outscored NC State 23-15 from the free throw line, going 23-of-31 for 74 percent. The Billikens held the Wolfpack to 38 percent from the floor, including just 4-of-18 (22 percent) from the arc.



Manny Bates had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks for NC State. Devon Daniels scored 15 points, Braxton Beverly tallied 13, and Jericole Hellems hauled in nine rebounds.



After trailing by six at intermission, Saint Louis pulled to within a point on four occasions early in the second half but could not take the lead. NC State assembled a 9-3 run to go on top 55-48 with 11:18 to play.



Goodwin began the Billikens’ surge with a layup following one of his game-high six offensive rebounds. He put SLU in front, 57-56, with a pullup jumper at the 8:07 mark.



After the Wolfpack regained the lead, a Demarius Jacobs free throw tied it at 58. Perkins sank two from the stripe with 7:03 left to give SLU the lead for good, and the Billikens were off and running.



Jacobs’ dunk with 3:43 to play gave the Bills their first double-digit advantage, 71-60. NC State pulled to within seven, 72-65, at the 2:34 mark, but Perkins answered with two free throws and a triple to put the game away.



An 8-0 spurt gave NC State a 19-10 lead with 8:06 remaining in the first half. Saint Louis narrowed the margin to four, 25-21, with 3:52 left as Jimerson buried two 3-pointers and Collins hit a bucket and three free throws.



NC State expanded its advantage to 10 points, 35-25, before buckets by Goodwin and Collins on SLU’s final two possessions made it 35-29 Wolfpack at the break.