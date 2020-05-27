St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Saint Louis University releases it’s plan to resume undergraduate classes this fall.

In a Twitter post Tuesday night, University President Dr. Fred Pestello outlined a number of changes, one of which, an earlier start to the fall semester. Classes will now resume on August 17th, instead of August 26th. Dr. Pestello says this will allow for more in-person instruction before a potential resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The school is also condensing fall break to just 1 day, in an effort to keep students from traveling home to cities across the country, then returning to campus.

Decisions as to how final exams will be conducted have not been finalized, but the school is looking at a couple of different options.