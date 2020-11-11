ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis’ senior trio of Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Javonte Perkins were named to the Atlantic 10 Conference’s preseason All-Conference team, the league announced today.

Also, the Billikens were picked to finish second in the A-10 race in the annual preseason poll. The preseason All-Conference teams and the projected order of finish were voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches and one media representative of each program.

BILLIKENS REPEAT ON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

The three Billikens voted All-Conference repeated their spots from last year’s postseason All-Conference list. Goodwin was named to the first team, French was selected to the second team, and Perkins landed on the third team. In addition, French and Goodwin were named to the league’s preseason All-Defensive squad. The five preseason All-Conference nods led all Atlantic 10 programs.

Goodwin was the Billikens’ leading scorer a season ago, collecting 15.5 points per game. He pulled down 10.4 rebounds per game (second in the A-10) to complete his double-double average. Goodwin scored in double figures in all but three games last season and had seven games in which he dropped 20 or more points. His 15 double-doubles led the A-10 and ranked 19th nationally (first among guards).

Like Goodwin, French averaged a double-double last season with 12.4 ppg and a league-leading 10.40 rpg (to Goodwin’s 10.35). He broke the SLU single-season record with 77 blocked shots (third in the A-10) and, this season, will look to grow his SLU career blocked shots record of 202. French finished the 2019-20 campaign with 12 double-doubles, second only to Goodwin in the A-10.

Perkins was named the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year after scoring a school-record 18.2 ppg in the Billikens’ 18 conference games. He scored in double figures in all but two A-10 games and tallied 20 or more points in seven tilts. During league play, Perkins shot an impressive 49.3 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from 3-point range and 77.9 percent from the stripe.

BILLIKENS PICKED SECOND IN PRESEASON POLL

Saint Louis was picked to finish second in the preseason poll, claiming seven of the 28 first-place votes. Richmond was selected the league favorite with 19 first-place votes. Dayton, last year’s A-10 regular-season champion, was third in the poll with two first-place votes.

SLU was picked to finish second in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 A-10 preseason polls, and the Billikens went on to capture the regular-season title in both years.