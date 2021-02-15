BRONX, N.Y. – Javonte Perkins led three Billikens in double figures as SLU rolled to a 68-40 victory over Fordham Saturday at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

The win, SLU’s third in a row, moves the Billikens to 10-3 overall and 3-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. Fordham dips to 2-11 in the league.

Perkins pumped in 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and 3-of-8 from the arc. Jordan Goodwin collected his 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high five assists.

Gibson Jimerson nailed four treys en route to 14 points. He also collected a career-high seven rebounds.

Hasahn French finished with a team-high 11 rebounds, five points, three assists and two steals.

All available Billikens saw playing time in the game.

Starting point guard Yuri Collins did not play after suffering an injury in the Billikens’ previous game against Rhode Island. Fred Thatch Jr. earned the start, and Phillip Russell played considerable minutes and finished with five points and two assists.

Saint Louis did not trail in the game and led by as many as 30 points midway through the second half.

Saint Louis returns to action on Tuesday, Feb. 16, when it takes on the La Salle Explorers at Chaifetz Arena. Game time is 8 p.m. (CT) on CBS Sports Network and CBSSN.