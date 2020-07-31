ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s home and away matchups for the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball season were announced today by the league office.
The upcoming season will mark the 45th anniversary for the A-10 and will feature an 18-game league slate. Each team faces five conference opponents twice and eight opponents once. The 2021 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 10-14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Saint Louis will play the following teams twice, once at home and once on the road: Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts, Richmond and St. Bonaventure. Also making trips to Chaifetz Arena are Davidson, Duquesne, George Mason and Rhode Island. SLU also travels to Fordham, George Washington, Saint Joseph’s and VCU.
The Billikens are poised for a big year in 2020-21. Among the returners are three All-Conference selections from a year ago in first-teamer Jordan Goodwin, second-teamer Hasahn French and third-teamer and A-10 Sixth Man of the Year Javonte Perkins.
SLU’s full schedule will be released at a later date.
Here are the Billikens’ 2020-21 A-10 pairings:
HOME
Davidson
Dayton*
Duquesne
George Mason
La Salle*
Massachusetts*
Rhode Island
Richmond*
St. Bonaventure*
AWAY
Dayton*
Fordham
George Washington
La Salle*
Massachusetts*
Richmond*
Saint Joseph’s
St. Bonaventure*
VCU
*Home-and-home partners