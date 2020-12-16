ST. LOUIS – Jordan Goodwin notched his 27th career double-double with game highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 78-59 victory over Indiana State Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena.



The win lifted the Billikens to 5-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Indiana State fell to 1-2.



Goodwin, whose 22 points are also his season high, was joined in double figures by Javonte Perkins (18) and Marten Linssen (10). Goodwin also matched his season best of 11 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 39-26 advantage on the glass.



Yuri Collins led all players with a season-high 10 assists and added a game-high and season-high-tying three steals. Hasahn French scored eight points, equaled his season high of eight rebounds, and added a game- and season-high three blocks.



The Billikens shot 56.7 percent (34-of-60), outscored Indiana State 48-18 in points in the paint, and limited the Sycamores to 35.8 percent (19-of-53).



Tyreke Key paced Indiana State with 16 points. Tre Williams scored 12 points, and Jake LaRavia tossed in 10.



A 14-0 spurt put Saint Louis in front 25-8 with 8:36 remaining in the first half. Six different Billikens scored during the run.



The margin expanded to 18 points, 29-11, but Indiana State outscored SLU 17-6 over the final 5:41 and trailed just 35-28 at halftime.



The Billikens re-established command with a 10-0 flurry early in the second half. French notched the last two buckets of the run, which resulted in a 48-31 advantage at the 14:35 mark. The Sycamores drew no closer than 12 the rest of the way.